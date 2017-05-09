GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Campaigners have long argued that the discarded plastic bag can ruin the view, spoil the country side, and damage the environment.

In England, a law which requires large shops to charge 5p for all single-use plastic carrier bags was introduced in 2015 in a bid to significantly reduce plastic bag litter.

Now a company called Avani has designed a solution.

Avani’s so-called eco-bags are made from cassava root starch and other natural resins, using no petroleum products.

The company says the bags are 100 percent compostable, unlike other biodegradable plastic alternatives, and in case these bags are not disposed of, they are said to disappear with the help of macro- and micro-organisms under natural conditions.

The bags can be eaten by both land and marine animals, and dissolve in less than 150 days when discarded in bodies of water.

When dissolved in water, Avani even claims that the water is completely safe to drink.

While most prominent in the food sector, the issue of biodegradability in both formulation and packaging is increasingly evident in the personal care sector, fuelled by the proposed ban on microbeads in several developed economies, including the UK.

The future for eco-bags, such as those created by Avani, has potential to drive the development and use of bio-plastics across industries.

While the use of plastics bags is far from becoming obsolete, increasingly innovative plastic alternatives are a far better option than non-biodegradable plastics currently in use.