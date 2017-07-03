Amelia is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

Over 1.6bn podcast episodes were downloaded in 2016, according to the Pew Research Centre.

If you’re new to digital audio format, or even if you’re a hardcore fan, it can be difficult to find new shows to listen, as only a few like This American Life’s breakout podcast Serial, are reported widely in the press.

As part of the launch of Verdict’s new podcast, the team picked their favourite series to listen to.

1. Containers

A listening series on shipping containers may not sound like the most exciting thing but wait for it.

Containers, created by The Atlantic writer Alexis Madrigal, the audio-documentary, focuses on how shipping containers are a symbol of global trade and how they have changed economies, helped facilitate the spread of the internet and transformed the world.

Interested? Here’s where to listen in on iTunes and Soundcloud.

2. Freakonomics

If you want to understand the economics of the SuperBowl or why there are so many fights in Chuck-E-Cheese franchises in the US, Freakonomics is your podcast.

A spin-off of the book of the same title, it is hosted by Stephen Dubner and the regular guest, economist Steven Levitt.

It’s been running since 2010, so is probably one of the original versions of the audio-format.

It recently ran an Earth 2.0 series, which seemed fairly similar to TED Talks, on what different economists, scientists and policy makers would do if they could reboot the planet.

The episode, Is Income Inequality Inevitable? is a good place to start.

Listen to its archive and new episodes on the Freakonomics website.

3. Meet the Composer

Whilst podcasts often focus on the news, Nadia Sirota’s Meet the Composer show can be a nice break from what’s going on in the world.

It’s intended to demystify the world of music composition by showcasing different contemporary artists.

Also, if you’re a fan of Paul Simon then subscribe now as he will be featured in an episode in July.

You can subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen in here.



4. Migrant Crisis

Established in response to the Syrian refugee crisis that gripped the world in 2015, Migrant Crisis is a weekly podcast that looks at the big challenges facing refugees and immigrants across the globe.

Hosted by Verdict’s reporter Frey Lindsay and journalists Mike Meehall Wood and Sophie Pornschlegel, recent episodes include how famine contributes to war and forces people to become displaced from their homes across the world and an LGBT Pride special.

Follow the Migrant Crisis on Soundcloud and listen in to new episodes.

5. Verdict

The Verdict.co.uk team has launched its own podcast. Released weekly, it looks at some of the major decisions and events that have happened over the past few days.

The first episode came out on the much anticipated Brexitversary and discussed everything that has happened since the UK voted to leave the UK last year.

Listen to the Verdict podcast on SoundCloud.