GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the energy industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Oil investment is increasingly competitive with countries desperate for oil majors not to axe projects in their region.

The most potential licensing opportunities for this year are clustered in Africa, South America and Asia.

However, despite fiscal terms, regulatory risks can continue to deter investment, delay drilling and impact contractors’ cash flows. Here are some of the big ones.