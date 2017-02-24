The vast majority of wealth managers in Asia Pacific are expecting high net worth investors (HNWI) to become more risk-averse in coming years.

In light of recent market volatility this is perhaps not much of a surprise.

However, the average HNWI portfolio is already heavily skewed towards cash and near cash products and property, both asset classes that provide wealth managers with little or no fee income.

These are the countries (and, yes, we’re treating Hong Kong as country here) that wealth managers are seeing the most pronounced risk-aversion.

