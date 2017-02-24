GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the finance industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The vast majority of wealth managers in Asia Pacific are expecting high net worth investors (HNWI) to become more risk-averse in coming years.

In light of recent market volatility this is perhaps not much of a surprise.

However, the average HNWI portfolio is already heavily skewed towards cash and near cash products and property, both asset classes that provide wealth managers with little or no fee income.

