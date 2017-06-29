Amelia is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

The UK’s secretary of state for culture, Karen Brady, will announce her decision later today on whether Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox will be allowed to complete its takeover of Sky.

Fox, the world’s fourth-largest media company, already owns 39 percent of Sky but has put in a bid to buy the rest of the broadcaster for £11.7bn.

How long does it take for a deal like this to go through?

The bid, which was launched in December last year, has had to go through a few stages before it arrived at this point. It had to be cleared by the European Commission competition authorities, the team that fined Google earlier this week for breaking anti-trust laws.

Then, the decision went to the broadcasting regulator Ofcom, to see if the deal was in the public interest on the grounds of media plurality and broadcasting standards. Ofcom delivered its report to Brady last week and she will release her final today on if she will refer the deal to the Competition and Markets Authority.

If Murdoch is successful in this bid, he will be the controlling stake in the UK news market, as he currently is a major shareholder in News Corporation, which owns The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers, and at Fox.

The Sun and The Times have a combined monthly readership of 34,300 according to Press Gazette. Add in Sky’s 22m European customers and that is a lot of people reading and watching Fox-owned news.

Fox is reported to have argued that the takeover would not lead to a concentration of UK media assets, however. This is due to changes in the UK media landscape as a result of declining newspaper revenues and this ride of online news providers such as Buzzfeed.

What is the opposition to the bid?

Opponents of the bid such as former Labour leader Ed Miliband and the Liberal Democrat MP Vince Cable have said the bid will give the Australian mogul too much power in the UK media.

A letter headed up by Miliband and Cable, as well as other opponents to the bid, said:

“We believe on the grounds of fitness and propriety, this bid should be blocked. The fitness test goes to the question of character and conduct. The record is one of persistent disregard for the law and regulatory control.”

As well, Ofcom investigated the bid on the grounds that Fox’s executives would be “fit and proper” in their leadership of the broadcaster. The US outlet of Fox, particular its Fox News channel, has been hit with sexual harassment scandals surrounding its ex-star presenter, Bill O’Reilly.

Victims involved in the scandal gave evidence to Ofcom during its investigation.

Verdict Email The issues you care about I agree to the Verdict Privacy Policy

This isn’t the first time Fox has tried to buy Sky too. A bid was first put in back in 2011, before the phone-hacking scandal at the Murdoch-owned News of the World came out, which caused the deal to fall apart.

Lord Leveson, who headed up the Leveson inquiry which examined the culture and ethics of the news media after the phone-hacking scandal, said about Murdoch:

“All the politicians who gave evidence before the inquiry said that Murdoch exercised immense power and this was almost palatable in their relations with him.”

A spokesperson for Fox told the Guardian: