The English-speaking version of Samsung’s much-anticipated voice-powered assistant Bixby will not coincide with the launch of its Galaxy S8 later this month.

The delay means that the company’s English-speaking version of Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, Microsoft’s Cortana and Google’s Home will not be available until May.

Bixby was a headline feature of the the South Korean smartphone maker’s Galaxy S8 when it was unveiled in March, offering users options to categorise photographs and obtain information using voice commands.

Although English voice control for Bixby will not be available until a later date, the Korean version of Bixby’s voice control will be ready by April 21 when the Galaxy S8 goes on sale.

“Key features of Bixby, including Vision, Home and Reminder, will be available with the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 on 21 April,” the company said in a statement. “Bixby Voice will be available in the US on the Galaxy S8 later this spring.”

Bixby’s delay in the US is a further blow to Samsung after 2.5m of its Note 7 devices had to be recalled last year because they were spontaneously catching on fire.

Blamed on faulty battery design and manufacturing, the company suffered more than $5.3bn of losses as a result of the safety debacle.