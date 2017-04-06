Saudi Arabia is gearing up to take its national oil company, Saudi Aramco, public in what could be the world’s biggest ever initial public offering (IPO).

During a visit to Saudi Arabia this week, UK prime minister Theresa May and chairman of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Xavier Rolet, met with Saudi’s oil minister Khalid al-alih to try to persuade him to carry out the IPO in London.

This is because the scale of flotation is so large that it would be unable to list solely in Saudi Arabia — the size of the company would dwarf the rest of the stock market.

Along side London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toronto are also in the running to handle the offering.

The plan will see only five percent of the company floated.

Saudi Arabia has said it reckons the company is worth around $2trn, meaning a five percent listing could see between $50bn and $100bn worth of shares offered to investors.

However, according to estimates by the Financial Times, it is thought the correct valuation should be no more than $1.1trn.

In order to boost the value of the company, there have been “significant changes behind the scenes” to prepare for the listing according to Matthew Jurecky, head of oil and gas research at GlobalData.

Last week, Saudi officials lowered Aramco’s tax rate from 85 percent to 50 percent, to allow the company, and its future investors, to keep a bigger share of the profits.

In terms of valuation, the core value of the company comes from its upstream assets.

“A reasonable value for these assets currently lies somewhere between $600bn and $1.06trn,” Jurecky told Verdict.

There is a downside to this, however, as it assumes a flat oil price of $50 per barrel and that sustained lower oil prices are plausible.”

It is thought that the long range between the valuation figures depends on how long Saudi Aramco is able to produce at that rate it is currently producing.

“The company has stated it has remaining reserves in excess of 250bn barrels, which could see them producing at the current rate for the next 50 years, which in turn results in the $1.06trn valuation,” said Jurecky.

However, the valuation could be at $600bn, far lower than the $2trn Saudi Arabia expects because it is thought production will enter into a mild decline in the middle of the next decade.

“Saudi Arabia will try to maximise the capital raised from the IPO, however, if the shares are listed too high, they will see a share drop in price when trading begins.”

The location for the IPO is still very much under consideration and Jurecky believes we could see Saudi Aramco try multiple listings over the next few years, meaning London could still get a slice of the action.

“I would expect the firm to seek secondary listings over the next decade across multiple exchanges, so if the LSE is not selected as the first exchange, there could be a secondary listing in the future in London.”

The decision for the location should be towards the end of 2017.