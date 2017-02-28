Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business

These three things will change the world today.

1. Sousse beach attack inquest decision

After a six-week long hearing, families of the 30 Britons killed in a terror attack at a Tunisian resort in June 2015 will hear the conclusions of an inquest into the tragic incident.

In all, 38 people were killed when an Islamist gunman, Seifeddine Rezgui, opened fire at a hotel in Sousse.

Rezgui was subsequently shot dead by police.

The inquest will rule on whether the UK government and travel firms failed to protect British tourists.

2. Market awaits Trump’s speech

US president Donald Trump’s much-anticipated speech to a joint sitting of the Congress later today is likely to touch on rebuilding US infrastructure, rewriting the tax code and replacing the Obamacare health plan.

On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained about 15 points, hitting a new all-time intraday high, with Boeing and Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains.

The index closed at a record high for a 12th straight session, its longest streak since 1987.

The S&P 500 also hit all-time intraday and closing highs, rising 0.1 percent.

Investors will be keen to see how the markets respond to Trump’s speech later today and whether the optimism will last.

3. Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting

Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting at the company’s Cupertino headquarters in Santa Clara County, California later today.

investors will be asked to vote on nine proposals, including one to bring in a third party on executive compensation.

Proposal 6 before the shareholders will seek to “increase the diversity of senior management and its board of directors” by implementing an “accelerated recruitment policy” of under-represented groups in Silicon Valley.

Yesterday, Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in the world, revealed he more than doubled his holding in the tech giant last month.