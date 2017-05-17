is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

The UK government and businesses need to establish a collaborative taskforce in order to deal with the complex issues of Brexit, says CBI chief.

The organisation, which represents 190,000 businesses across the UK, held its annual dinner in London last night. Speaking at the dinner, CBI’s president, Paul Drechsler said that he believes business has the evidence, ideas and solutions that will get Britain a better deal when it negotiates its exit from the EU.

Drechsler called on the next UK government to establish a “Business Brexit Taskforce” within its first 50 days in power. If the government and businesses work together, the government would get the evidence it needs and companies would be confident that their concerns were being listened to, resulting in a better deal for the UK.

“Business and government may have different roles but we share the same, ultimate goal – a thriving economy which benefits everyone. When we get this cooperation right there’s an amazing alchemy between us which turns business energy and entrepreneurship into better lives for people across the UK,” said Drechsler. “At this time of unprecedented challenge, we need unparalleled co-operation between companies and the next government. So in their first 50 days, we want the next government set up a Business Brexit Taskforce. Where the top minds from government and business work together on the most complex issues, it’s a ‘win-win’ situation for everyone.”

The business industry is concerned over how the negotiations between the UK government and the EU’s Brexit team will play out over the next two years and what is going to happen to employees and their staff. According to a report commissioned by lobby group TheCityUK, London-based firms are making contingency plans amid the uncertainty of the Brexit negotiations.

Companies are considering relocating their EU-client facing services to Europe, whilst others are looking to adopt alternative strategies and reorganise their business.

As well, companies are finding it harder to find qualified staff to apply for vacancies. According to data by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), demand for staff is growing across all sectors and regions and this shortage in available staff could be exacerbated by Brexit.

James McGrory, co-executive director of Open Britain, a campaign group pushing for a soft Brexit, said the report highlighted the “serious impact Brexit-related uncertainty is having on our economy and the fears employers have that it could lead to skills shortages.”