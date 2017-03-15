GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Preventing cyber attacks is at the top of most organisations’ agendas with both operational and reputation risk at stake.

This is, however, becoming increasingly difficult as the attacks are growing in sophistication at an alarming rate.

Today, Twitter has become the latest casualty with user accounts, including that of Amnesty International, have been hacked by a group claiming to support the Turkish government.

Sky News reports:

Other accounts hacked included ones belonging to Unicef USA, the Atlanta Police Department, French politician Alain Juppe, the UK’s Department of Health, Die Welt, Forbes and Central Bedfordshire Council.

