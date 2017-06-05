Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album has made a comeback for the first time since 1967 as the 50th anniversary reissue of the classic LP made it to number three on the Billboard 200.

Sgt. Pepper spent a total of 15 weeks at the top of the list back in 1967.

The remastered version of the album sold more than 75,000 copies for the week.

It is also back at number one of the albums chart in the UK, the band’s home soil, where it remains the bestselling studio album of all time.

The Beatles formed in Liverpool, northwest England, in 1960.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

However, the Beatles’ release couldn’t compete with 24-year-old Kentucky-born rapper Bryson Tiller’s True to Self album, which sold 106,000 albums in its first week, taking the number one spot.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, 29, who recently bought his sister a Toyota Camry for her high school graduation stayed at number two with his album Damn.

Drake’s More Life held on to the number four position, while 19-year-old newcomer Lil Yachty debuted at number five with his album Teenage Emotions.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles also features the top 10 with his brand new solo album.