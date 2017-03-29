The UK prime minister has officially started the Brexit process by triggering Article 50.

A letter detailing the UK’s wish to leave the EU has been sent to Brussels, starting the two-year process of negotiations before the UK officially withdraws.

There are many concerns over what will happen during Brexit from different industries and how this will affect businesses. Here are some of the reactions so far.

Every industry will be affected by changes to immigration

One of the big issues of the Article 50 negotiations is what will happen to immigration laws in the UK if freedom of movement is withdrawn. There are concerns over how this will affect EU nationals living in the UK and British citizens living in Europe.

Jonathan Portes, senior fellow at the thinktank UK in a Changing Europe, said:

“Will Article 50 mean a quick end to the damaging uncertainty which hangs over millions of EU citizens living here and Brits abroad? Yes and no. Politically, this should be one of the easiest issues to resolve; but the admin­­istrative and practical details are formidable. “Theresa May has made it clear she wants to end free movement, so a key question is whether immigration will be part of the negotiations at all. The government knows the economic value of EU migration to the UK and ending free movement without other arrangements in place risks the UK losing not just low-skilled migrants, but nurses, care workers, bankers and researchers.”

The aviation industry could be hit by a fall in flights

Ryanair, in particular, has been vocal about the impact Brexit could have on the airline industry, as a result of the single aviation market. This allows airlines based in the EU the right to fly to or from any country in the bloc.

A spokesperson for the company has said it is concerned that the UK is not prioritising a new aviation deal in the Brexit negotiations.

Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair’s chief marketing officer, told Reuters:

“It’s become worrying that the UK government seems to have no plan B to maintain Britain’s liberalised air links with Europe, in the absence of remaining in the “Open Skies” regime. “There is a distinct possibility that there may be no flights between the UK and Europe for a period of time after March 2019.”

For FTSE 100, the drop in sterling is a good thing

The depreciation of sterling since the Brexit vote in June has been good for large exporters and could bring in more overseas investors, which is good for the market and FTSE 100 companies.

Paul Mumford, fund manager at Cavendish Asset Management, said:

Retail and hospitality industries could be in for a shock

For retail and hospitality businesses, the rise in staffing costs and stocks is a worrying one.

Jacyn Heaven, chief executive at the global retail and hospitality software company, Epos Now said:

“Business owners must be prepared to cope with the potential rise in staffing costs and an increase in the price of stock. The day after the Brexit vote we noticed an immediate impact with our factory in China, and with us establishing our operation in the US, the impact on sterling is costing us hundreds of thousands more each year. Since the vote we have made changes to lessen this impact to cope with Brexit and other businesses must do the same, especially now that Article 50 has been triggered. “All businesses and entrepreneurs need to innovate during these unstable times and treat it as an opportunity to scrutinise their company’s efficiency. If they fail to adapt to the new economic challenges they are in danger of being left behind.”

Small businesses will have to absorb export cost rises

For small business owners, issues such as export costs to the EU and access to the right skills for their workforce are at the forefront.

Mike Cherry, national chairman at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said:

“On the day Article 50 is triggered small businesses are calling out for clarity on how this will impact how they run their business. FSB members that export and import now need confidence that they will still be able to trade on the same terms. Those that employ non-UK EU citizens in their workforce will want early assurance they will remain, and that hiring new staff will not mean a new system with extra costs and burdens.”

Goldman Sachs thinks we don’t need to worry yet

In a voicemail sent to all Goldman Sachs’ London-based staff the bank has reassured its teams not to worry about the effects of Brexit yet.

Despite saying the bank will begin moving hundreds of people out of London last week, the chief executive of the European arm of Goldman, Richard Gnodde, said no big changes were imminent.

“All of this work leads us to conclude that although Brexit may well bring some changes to our footprint, a lot will continue to operate as it does today,” said Gnodde.

Gnodde went on to say that the firm would only begin to make long-term decisions of its future once the Brexit negotiations were complete, which should be by 29 March 2019.