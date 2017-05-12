is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank hit the headlines in the UK last year when it announced it was spending $32bn on chip developer Arm, not long after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

SoftBank has developed a reputation for spending large amounts of money of highly-valued tech startups around the world, from China to India and the US.

It will soon be launching a $100bn technology fund, with backers including iPhone maker Apple and Saudi Arabia in order to carry on this spate of investments.

The company’s chief executive Masayoshi Son said this week that talks had begun with about 30 companies on potential investments from its Vision Fund.

Here are some of the recent investments from the Japanese giant you should know about.

Improbable

It was announced today that SoftBank is investing in the London-based virtual reality (VR) startup Improbable, in one of the UK’s largest venture capital deals.

The valuation hasn’t been disclosed but SoftBank is leading a $502m investment round and buying a non-controlling stake in Improbable – which means the gaming startup’s value is worth at least $1.04bn according to Bloomberg calculations.

Softbank’s managing director of investments, Deep Nishar, said in a statement:

Improbable is building breakthrough technologies that are becoming vital and valuable platforms for the gaming industry. Beyond gaming, this new form of simulation on a massive scale has the potential to help us make better decisions about the world we live in. Improbable’s technology will help us explore disease, improve cities, understand economies and solve complex problems on a previously unimaginable scale.

As well as being used in gaming, the UK government has used Improbable’s software, called SpatialOS, to create a simulation of the whole internet to look for bottlenecks and points of vulnerability to help better guard against cyber attacks.

Didi Chuxing

Over in China, SoftBank has agreed to invest $5bn in the ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, which values the so-called Uber of China at more than $50bn.

Didi confirmed this new investment round in April, saying that the finance would be continued global expansion and deeper investment in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) to bring advanced systems to its transportation service.

You may remember Didi from headlines last August when it acquired Uber’s Chinese division.

It now claims to have 400m users across 400 cities.

Paytm

The Indian tech group Paytm, which recently received a $177m investment from China’s Alibaba, could be about to receive $1.4bn from SoftBank.

Paytm is the country’s largest digital payments provider and the deal would value the company at about $7bn.

The company benefited from prime minister Narendra Modi’s monetisation decision last November.

Within hours of the announcement, the startup saw a 1,000 percent surge in money added to customers’ digital wallets.

Not all of SoftBank’s Indian investments are paying off though

Alongside its proposed investment in Paytm, SoftBank has been facing some issues with its other Indian investments.

This week it was announced that it has lost around $1.41bn in investments in India, mainly because of the troubles Snapdeal has been facing recently.

According to the Economic Times, SoftBank is negotiating the sale of Snapdeal to its rival Flipkart, which recently raised $1.4bn in funding and acquired eBay’s India division.