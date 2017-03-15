President Trump’s new travel ban is set to take effect tomorrow.

The Republican president signed a new executive order at the start of March to block citizens from Muslim-majority countries from entering the US as a way to control who is entering the country.

As the new ban comes into force, how is it different from January’s inception and how has the reaction been so far?

How is it different to Trump’s first travel ban?

The first executive order banned travel from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, for 90 days. Nationals from those countries travelling to the US were unable to board planes or enter the country, including travellers who have dual-nationality.

It was also set to prevent refugees from coming into the US for a period of 120 days and prohibited Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Despite criticisms from the tech community and several states, Trump defended the ban as a national security measure that would guard against terrorists entering the US.

UK asylum barrister, Colin Yeo, told Verdict that this type of travel ban wasn’t technically legal.

“The way that it [the travel ban] was enacted in the US was extremely objectionable. Legal supervision was noticeably absent.There was no notice given. People were literally denied entry when they landed in the US, those who had tickets and were at airports were suddenly told — after months of vetting — that they won’t be able to travel to the US.”

The ban was later stopped and overturned by federal judges.

How will the new ban work?

Instead of targeting seven countries, Iraq was removed from the list of states. Rex Tillerson, US secretary of state, said this was because “Iraq is an important ally in the fight to defeat Isis.”

In addition, it included exemptions for lawful permanent residents, so those with dual-citizenship that were affected by the first order.

Syrian refugees are no longer permanently banned from the US but it also maintained a 50,000 annual cap on the US’s refugee intake, more than half president Obama’s pledge to resettle 110,000 refugees this year.

As well as this, the order said the original direction “was not motivated by animus towards any religion”, echoing Trump’s protestations that it was not a Muslim travel ban, despite targeting Muslim-majority countries.



What has been the reaction so far?

Unsurprisingly, Republicans supported the new travel ban

South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham told reporters: “I think it’s going to stand legal scrutiny [and] it will make the country safer. It is prospective in application, it’s clearly not a Muslim ban, awful visa-holders’ visas will be honoured.”

Outside of the Republican party however, reactions has been less than complimentary.

The United Nations high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said the ban will increase the woes of the world’s refugees.

“Americans have long played a crucial role in promoting global stability while simultaneously exemplifying the highest humanitarian ideals, from support for refugee emergencies overseas, to welcoming some of the most vulnerable refugee families in the United States to rebuild their lives in safety, freedom and dignity. “This is the gold standard in refugee protection and a powerful model for all countries that, at a time of record-high levels of forced human displacement, this kind of humane leadership is needed more than ever.”

Hawaii became the first state to sue over the new ban. The state’s attorney general, Douglas Chin, said:

“There is the same blanket ban on entry from Muslim-majority countries (minus one) and the same sweeping shutdown of refugee admissions (absent one exception) and lawless warren of exceptions and waivers.”

What’s going on in court today?

On the eve of the new ban coming into effect, three different court hearings are taking place across the US as several states, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), have chosen to challenge the ban.

Courts in Hawaii, Maryland and Seattle, in the same court that blocked the first travel ban, will hear challenges to the order today, however Justice department lawyers have said they are ready to defend it. Considering the take down that happened last time, however, we will have to see if the new order will stand up against the challenges.