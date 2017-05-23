GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Tunisia’s telecom services market is smaller than most of its peer countries, however, over the next five years the number of people with a broadband connection is going to grow from 4.8 percent in 2016 to 6.7 percent by 2021.

This is driven by the government’s national broadband plan, aiming to develop broadband infrastructure in the country and make Tunisia an offshoring hub via the Smart Tunisia program.

We are already seeing signs of progress as the incumbent Tunisie Telecom, secured a loan of $106.1m from EIB in November 2016, to deploy 2,000km of fiber cable to deliver faster Internet speeds.

In addition, in 2015, Tunisie Telecom signed an agreement with the National Chamber of Property Developers that will accelerate its fibre network installation rollout through 2017 by targeting new buildings across the country.