Ride-hailing service Uber is set to expand its restaurant delivery app UberEats to more than 40 towns and cities across the UK this year.

Cities will include Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Liverpool.

As part of its push to compete with rivals like Deliveroo, which operates in 120 cities across 12 countries, UberEats plans to broaden its customer base.

UberEats is currently available for download in just three UK cities but more than 1m people have downloaded the app in the nine months since its launch in June last year.

“In less than a year over a million people have downloaded the UberEats app in the UK. It’s clear from the response we’ve seen in London, Manchester and Birmingham that there’s huge appetite from people to order food at the touch of a button from their favourite local restaurants,” said Jambu Palaniappan, UberEats’ regional general manager in a statement.

“We’re really excited about the future of the business which is why we’re investing heavily in an ambitious plan to launch the app in at least 40 towns and cities in the UK by the end of the year,” he added.

UberEats has already partnered with over 2,000 restaurants across the UK including frozen yoghurt chain Snog, Japanese eatery Itsu and upmarket fast-food chain Leon.

In September, UberEats launched in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to cities including Amsterdam, Brussels and Stockholm, as well as Dubai and Johannesburg.

Uber’s car-hailing service operates in 528 cities worldwide, but will withdraw from the Danish market next month in response to new taxi laws requiring all drivers to have fare meters and seat sensors.

According to Uber, 300,000 riders use its app in Denmark and it has around 2,000 drivers.