Uber’s chief executive’s fate hangs in the balance as the taxi startup continues to face problems.

The startup has been dogged by scandal after scandal this year including sexual harassment claims, alleged discrimination against female employees and a huge lawsuit with Alphabet’s subsidiary Waymo concerning its self-driving cars programme.

As a result of the drama, the company hired former US attorney general Eric Holder to investigate how to clean up its culture. This week, the Board voted to adopt all the recommendations of Holder’s report, which will be released to employees later this week. It is thought that its chief business officer Emil Michael, who has been linked to several of the scandals, may resign this week whilst many are questioning what will happen to Uber’s founder and chief executive, Travis Kalanick.

Whilst Uber flounders in the dark over its own future, its rivals are pushing ahead to capitalise on the startup’s problems.

1. Lyft

In March, it was announced that Uber rival Lyft was looking to raise half a billion dollars to fund its growth and take on the competition. It looks like this push has been a success; the UK’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recently invested $25m in the US-based startup.

As part of the investment, JLR will provide the operator with a fleet of vehicles and work with it on its own autonomous driving programme.

JLR’s executive director of corporate strategy, Hanno Kirner, said:

This is a strategic investment for both parties as we focus on innovating new mobility solutions for our customers.

2. Gett

Israeli taxi app Gett, which allows users to book licensed cabs, has been enjoying a strong 2017. It recently hired a former London cab driver to become the head of driver operations and acquired another Israeli-based taxi app, named Juno for around $100m.

Juno’s service is only available in New York, and Gett’s acquisition of the app will allow it to compete with the likes of Uber and Lyft in the US.

Last week, Gett teamed up with a social care startup, Cera, to offer people over the age of 65 or those receiving social care a free taxi ride to polling stations during the UK’s general election to help them cast their vote.

3. Grab

Grab is known as Uber’s biggest competitor in Southeast Asia and has successfully expanded into countries such as Myanmar, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

It facilitates around 2.5m rides every day and currently claims about 70 percent of the ride-hailing market at the moment.

The startup is backed by Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, and is reportedly looking for new deals. In April, it acquired an Indonesian e-commerce startup named Kudo in order to improve its payment services and move it on from its first inception as a taxi startup. According to an interview with CNBC, Grab is aiming to transform itself into a consumer tech firm that will provide loans, electronic money transfer, and money-market funds.

Antony Tan, Grab’s co-founder and chief executive, said: