Taxi startup Uber has lost another member of staff this week as the company’s head of self-driving technologies, Anthony Levandowski, has stepped aside.

Levandowski is at the centre of the Uber-Waymo legal battle over autonomous driving tech, which began when Waymo filed a trade secrets lawsuit against the Silicon-Valley based startup.

Back in February, Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, filed the lawsuit against Uber and its autonomous trucking subsidiary, Otto. Waymo accused Uber of stealing confidential information about its sensor technology.

This is because Levandownski was one of Waymo’s engineers before he left the company in January 2016 to work for Otto, which was acquired a few months later by Uber. Levandowski allegedly downloaded confidential files about Waymo’s tech and stored them on an external hard drive. However, he isn’t the only one as Waymo has said other former employees stole trade secrets before moving on to work for Otto and Uber.

At the time, Uber told Verdict:

“We take the allegations made against Otto and Uber employees seriously and we will review this matter carefully.”

As the legal battle is played out in the courts, Levandowski has reportedly recused himself for working on Uber’s self-driving programme, according to an email obtained by Business Insider, which said the decision was made by Levandowski with Uber’s chief executive, Travis Kalanick.

Waymo has filed a preliminary injunction which could halt Uber’s autonomous progress indefinitely, so this could be seen as an attempt by Uber to avoid the injunction.

Despite the current legal battle, Uber seems to be moving on to other things. This week it announced it wants to test a network of on-demand flying electric cars by 2020. It is working on the new fleet of vehicles, known as the Uber Elevate Network, with aviation companies including Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer and American firm Bell Helicopter.

On the ground, it appears that Apple has officially joined the ranks of companies testing autonomous technology, alongside Uber and Tesla. Earlier this month the California Department of Motor gave the company clearance to carry out the trials and it appears it is using a White Lexus fitted with the technology.