is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

When UK prime minister Theresa May called a snap general election in April, the Conservative party had a 21 point lead over Labour.

However, the current political forecast has changed dramatically since. The latest polls from YouGov and The Times show the Conservative lead has narrowed to a mere five points over Labour. Support for the opposition party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn has been slowly growing over the past few weeks.

The pound fell 0.5 percent on the day from its previous day’s close to $1.2861, the lowest level it has been since 12 May, as the markets react to the swing in public opinion.

Neil Jones, head of hedge-fund sales at Mizuho Bank, told Bloomberg:

“We’re potentially in the trouble zone. Sterling correlates well with anything that shows a Tory majority and vice versa so if you’ve got this situation where the majority closes right down it may come to a critical level where it might not have a sufficient number of seats in the house. The market doesn’t like that.”

According to the Times, the five point lead means the party’s majority in the House of Commons could fall from 17 to two come 8 June. This could trigger a further sell-off in the pound.

This was the first opinion poll to be published since the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday, which saw 22 young people killed and 57 injured after a shrapnel bomb went off at an Arianna Grande concert at Manchester’s Evening News arena.

However, according to YouGov’s director of political and social research, Anthony Wells, it is likely that the fall in support is in response to last weekend’s furore over the Conservative manifesto’s so-called dementia tax and the subsequent change in policy which took place on Monday, instead of being a response to May’s leadership over the attack

Wells said:

“It has been a highly unusual few days in an election campaign, arguably unlike any other in history. There is no way of guessing what will happen in the two weeks to polling day but we will be able to be more confident about how voting intention settles down over the next few days.”

Over in the US, the FTSE closed yesterday on a record high after last week’s mini-shock. Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management told CNBC: