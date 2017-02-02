Billy is the editor of Verdict

The government has published its long-awaited white paper detailing its plans to leave the European Union.

The initial reaction has been muted, with some complaining the paper — which is just 77 pages long with 11 left blank — is light on specific details.

On first skim of Brexit White Paper: little new in terms of conclusions but some fascinating details in the supporting material. — Law and policy (@Law_and_policy) February 2, 2017

People were quick to point out errors, with one chart detailing EU and UK entitlement to annual leave raising eyebrows.

Surely something wrong with EU v UK holiday graph at p32 of Brexit White Paper. 14 weeks hol in UK? https://t.co/cNA6YK8g62 pic.twitter.com/XVKGpyLn4Y — Laurie Anstis (@ljanstis) February 2, 2017

Prime minister Theresa May’s opening forward is lifted directly from her Lancaster House speech and doesn’t read as well as it might have sounded at the time.

One sentence, in its entirety, reads: “One of the world’s largest and strongest economies.”

Some other pearls of wisdom from the report include: