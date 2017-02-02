The government has published its long-awaited white paper detailing its plans to leave the European Union.
The initial reaction has been muted, with some complaining the paper — which is just 77 pages long with 11 left blank — is light on specific details.
On first skim of Brexit White Paper: little new in terms of conclusions but some fascinating details in the supporting material.
— Law and policy (@Law_and_policy) February 2, 2017
People were quick to point out errors, with one chart detailing EU and UK entitlement to annual leave raising eyebrows.
Surely something wrong with EU v UK holiday graph at p32 of Brexit White Paper. 14 weeks hol in UK? https://t.co/cNA6YK8g62 pic.twitter.com/XVKGpyLn4Y
— Laurie Anstis (@ljanstis) February 2, 2017
Prime minister Theresa May’s opening forward is lifted directly from her Lancaster House speech and doesn’t read as well as it might have sounded at the time.
One sentence, in its entirety, reads: “One of the world’s largest and strongest economies.”
Some other pearls of wisdom from the report include:
“Whilst parliament has remained sovereign throughout our membership of the EU, it has not always felt like that.”
“Gibraltar will have particular interests, given that the EU Treaties apply to a large extent in Gibraltar.”
“In leaving the EU, the UK will seek a new customs arrangement with the EU.”
“The UK remains ready to give people the certainty they want and reach a reciprocal deal with our European partners at the earliest opportunity. It is the right and fair thing to do.”