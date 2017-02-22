The UK is no longer the fastest-growing major advanced economy following the publication of revised figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Britain’s economy accelerated at the end of 2016 but growth for the whole year was weaker than previously thought.

Gross domestic product rose by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter compared with 0.6 percent in the previous three months, marking the strongest showing since the fourth quarter of 2015.

However the ONS trimmed its estimate for 2016 growth to 1.8 percent from 2.0 percent, reflecting weaker stock-building that led to a downward revision first quarter figures.

Germany’s economy meanwhile grew by 1.9 percent in 2016, putting it at the top of the pile.

John Hawksworth, chief economist at PwC,said: