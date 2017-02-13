GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

As the war on sugar rages, it is no surprise that almost half (48 percent) of consumers globally are actively choosing soft drinks which have low or no sugar.

However, what is also apparent is that many (57 percent) are trying to limit or avoid artificial sweeteners present in most sugar-free alternatives, according to research by GlobalData.

Savoury drinks could be about to take off.

While the majority of consumers believe unsweetened things are healthier for them, taste is important.

Younger consumers will take the most convincing, with less than a third of 18 to 24-year-olds believing unsweetened things can taste better than sweet.