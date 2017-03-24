GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the healthcare industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Treatment for HIV varies depending where you live, but the US is doing far less than could be expected.

In 2015, there were 37m people living with HIV, 2m new infections of HIV, and 1m deaths due to Aids-related illnesses worldwide.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) — which slows HIV progression and makes it less likely the disease will be passed on to others — is increasingly being used around the world to fight HIV.

Accord to GlobalData forecasts, by 2025 the proportion of diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV on ART will have reached 93 percent in Brazil, compared with 97 percent in the UK and just 67 percent in the US.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://www.verdict.co.uk/chart-embed-page/?id=7966" style="width: 513px;height: 400px;border: none;"></iframe>

Share this chart Tweet

View similar charts View this report and others on Global Data

Why the focus on the US, the UK, and Brazil?

The UK has historically high coverage of Antiretroviral therapy and Brazil has offered free universal access to ART to those diagnosed with HIV, and now offers treatment regardless of the stage of disease.

In the US, ART coverage is low in comparison with other Western countries.

A large proportion of people testing positive for HIV in the US are not linked to health services, and only small improvements in this have been reported.