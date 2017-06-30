Welcome to The Verdict Podcast — this week’s episode is titled: What’s your favourite Harry Potter memory? Also, is the Apple-ocalypse nigh?

This week Billy Bambrough, Amelia Heathman and Frey Lindsay talk about the latest round of ransomware attacks and how the model is shifting, and then ask whether this is the new normal?

Billy also takes the opportunity to disparage Apple products and Frey contemplates a ransomware attack of his own against Amelia.

Then, Frey explains why 36 percent of non-British workers in the UK are thinking of leaving in the next five years, and Billy wonders why on earth Fed chair Janet Yellen thinks there won’t be another financial crash in her lifetime.

And finally, two anniversaries for beloved pop-culture icons: happy birthday iPhone, happy birthday Harry Potter.

The team look at the legacy of both and share their favourite magical memories.

