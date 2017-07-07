Welcome to The Verdict Podcast — this week’s episode is titled: Would the G20 be better with sex robots?

This week Billy Bambrough, Amelia Heathman and Frey Lindsay talk about Google’s Deep Mind reprimanded for being a little slapdash with patient data; could this be the selling off of the NHS via the back door?

Then, sex robots are rounding the corner and it’s not clear we are ready for the ethical dilemmas they pose.

And finally, it’s G20 time. There have been 12 leaders’ meetings in 10 years, but what is the G20 actually for? Does anything get done, or is it all just political signalling? Also, nuclear war.

Listen here:



2. Is the Apple-ocalypse nigh?

In this epsiode, the team talk about the new round of ransonware attacks, going by the name of Petya, the iPhone’s 10th anniversay, Billy wonders why on earth Fed chair Janet Yellen thinks there won’t be another financial crash in her lifetime.

1. Brexit-versary

The Verdict team discuss how they’re feeling one year on from Brexit, where they are see the negotiations in one years time, and who will be leading them.

They also chew over Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick’s decision to step down from the world’s most valuable private company, the US band The Slant’s battle to chose their own name. and Ether’s flash crash.

You don’t want to miss it.