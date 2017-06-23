Welcome to The Verdict Podcast — this week’s episode is titled Happy Brexitversary — falling as it does on the first anniversary of the UK’s historic vote to quit the European Union.

The Verdict team — Billy Bambrough, Amelia Heathman, and Frey Lindsay — discuss how they’re feeling one year on from Brexit, where they are see the negotiations in one years time, and who will be leading them.

They also chew over Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick’s decision to step down from the world’s most valuable private company, the US band The Slant’s battle to chose their own name. and Ether’s flash crash.