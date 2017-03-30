GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the retail industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Victoria Beckham is the UK’s number one style icon among females, according to GlobalData research, heading up a list which includes royalty, singers, actresses and celebrities.

While Victoria Beckham is focusing on her own luxury label, her forthcoming collaboration with US retailer Target, providing affordable womenswear, girlswear and babywear, indicates she is open to wider retail partnerships and likely signals her intention to expand her brand into childrenswear.

Here’s the top ten:

1. Victoria Beckham

2. Holly Willoughby

3. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge

4. Taylor Swift

5. Helen Mirren

6. Kylie Jenner

7. Cheryl Cole

8. Rihanna

9. Beyonce

10. Kim Kardashian West

Source: GlobalData Retail’s 2016 UK clothing survey

While there is little variation in age in the list, Helen Mirren’s position as fifth will be notable to the likes of M&S, Jacques Vert and Bonmarche which target a more mature demographic.

And it would seem the trend of older consumers desire to look younger is continuing, with Mirren looking much younger than her 71 years.

The Duchess of Cambridge, coming in third place, is well known for championing British fashion, and the likes of LK Bennett, Reiss and Whistles have benefited from the so-called Kate effect.

It is unsurprising that some of these personalities have already dabbled in clothing collections with Rihanna (eighth) collaborating with River Island back in 2013, and Beyonce (ninth) launching the so-called athleisure brand Ivy Park backed by Topshop.

While Holly Willoughby (second) previously collaborated with Very.co.uk on a womenswear range, the deal ended in 2013; however given her popularity among shoppers, she could perhaps be inline for a partnership with the likes of Sainsbury’s or Next – especially given her potential to extend into childrenswear.