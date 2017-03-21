GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

In contrast to developed markets, where tobacco prices are higher and regulation more stringent, the low price of tobacco products in emerging markets is a disincentive for switching to e-cigarettes.

How, then, do we account for the growth in popularity of e-cigarettes in emerging markets? And how should manufacturers position themselves to effectively target this next generation?

An average of 49 percent of e-cigarette users in a recent GlobalData survey said variety of flavors appeals to them most, while 36 percent cited health reasons and a further 15 percent identified costs.