Polls are now open across the UK for the snap general election, amid heightened security following the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Turnout is expected to be high, despite the people of the UK being subjected to three straight years of national polls — first the 2015 general election, then the Brexit vote last June, and now the snap general election called by Theresa May.

Polling stations across the country close at 10pm London time tonight, and results will start coming in shortly after that.

The northern city of Sunderland will be the first to report, as it usually is in national elections. Others will then trickle in slowly over night.

Markets and investors will be closely watching these early reports and if the election appears to be moving in an unexpected way money will being moving.

If the Labour party are doing better than expected then it’s thought there will be a sell of in the pound. Interestingly markets had to wait all night during the Brexit referendum as there were no exit polls carried out.

The first key marginal constituency result is expected in Nuneaton around 1:00am London time and it was won by the Conservatives in 2015.

Some won’t be in until lunchtime on Friday, with Berwick-upon-Tweed, Blyth Valley and Wansbeck usually last to declare but most will be known by 6am London time on 9 June.

Exit polls

The Iposos Mori exit poll will be released as soon as polling stations close at 10pm tonight.

The poll is conducted on behalf of the BBC and Sky News. There is also an ITV exit poll. Exit polls are carried out by pollsters asking people who they voted for after they leave the poll station and then using that small sample to project the winner.

Similar exit polls carried out at the previous two general elections came very close to predicting the result correctly.

Exit polls are usually within a few seats of the final results. The worst blunder was in 1992, when pollsters declared that Labour would win with a two per cent lead but John Major was elected as Conservative prime minister with an eight per cent lead.

Where to watch?

You can follow the breaking news tonight online (with Twitter the most immediate breaking news site) and on the BBC, Sky and ITV, all of which are running rolling news of the results.