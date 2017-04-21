Drinks giant Diageo has been criticised for moving its vodka production out of Scotland because of Brexit.

The company, which manufactures Smirnoff and Circo vodka, is reportedly shifting its production to Italy and US, which will lead to the loss of 105 roles at its plants in Fife and Glasgow.

The GMB union criticised the decision, with the Scottish organiser Lousie Gilmour telling Sky News:

“Over 100 skilled workers are now facing unemployment because Diageo are hedging their bets over Brexit – there is absolutely no getting away from this.”

The company responded by releasing a statement saying the UK’s decision to leave the European Union was a factor but the move reflects wider “global volatility” in its markets.

Diageo isn’t the only one – since the UK voted to leave the EU last June other companies across different industries have explicitly they will shift operations out of the UK into Europe, or considered doing so.

1. Games companies

Research by games industry trade body Ukie found that 40 percent of games companies based in the UK were considering relocating after the UK decided to leave the EU.

The main reason for this is concern that a loss in international talent from EU countries would create a skill shortage, with 57 percent of respondents saying they employed staff from member states across the union.

Ukie’s chief executive, Jo Twist, said:

“The triggering of Article 50 signals the beginning of the end of the uncertainty we’ve all been facing since the Referendum last June. Ukie will continue to work with government across departments to ensure the industry’s needs are met, particularly around global talent, data and investment in homegrown innovation and creativity.”

2. Goldman Sachs

Goldman was one of the first financial institutions to announce it was moving staff away from the UK. In February it decided to close some of its hedge fund operations in London and move the staff to New York.

As well, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs International, Richard Gnodde, said the bank was making contingency plans about other departments.

“We start with a significant European footprint, we are licensed with banks in Germany and in France. Over the next 18 months or so we are going to upgrade those facilities, we’ll be taking extra space in a number of them and be increasing our headcount and infrastructure around those facilities,” said Gnodde.

3. Lloyd’s of London

The world’s biggest specialist insurance market announced it would be seeking a new Brussels-based subsidiary the day after the UK prime minister Theresa May invoked Article 50, the official EU exit clause.

The company’s chief executive, Inga Beale, said:

“Brussels met the critical elements of providing a robust regulatory framework in a central European location, and will enable Lloyd’s to continue to provide specialist underwriting expertise to our customers.”

However, she maintained that the new office would be an additional base and less than 100 London jobs would be affected.

4. Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft said the company was contemplating expanding its operations elsewhere in Europe because of Brexit.

The UK division’s government affairs manager Owen Larter, said:

“If all of a sudden there are huge import [tariffs] on server racks from China or from Eastern Europe, Bwhere a lot of them are actually assembled, that might change our investment decisions and perhaps we build out our data centres across other European countries.”

However, Microsoft has said the comments were not reflective of the company’s view saying it remains committed to the UK.

5. Smiffy’s

The costume and fancy dress supplier has been headquartered in Gainsborough and Leeds for the past 120 years, yet Smiffy’s director, Elliot Peckett, announced it would open a new head office in the Netherlands as a result of Brexit.

Peckett told the Independent that the EU is the company’s largest trading partner, with 40 percent of Smiffy’s sales going to the bloc.