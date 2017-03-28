“Low-value” prescriptions will no longer be provided to patients on the NHS in an attempt to cut costs.

The aim of the new plans is to prioritise areas such as mental health and primary care, according to the NHS Clinical Commissioners (NHSCC), which represents England’s 209 clinical commissioning groups (CCGs).

As part of the initial crackdown, a list of medications and supplements could soon be unavailable.

“We need to be honest with the population — the NHS can and does provide high quality cost effective care, but our ability to continue to do so will be restricted if we can’t prioritise those areas which will get the best outcomes for patients, whilst getting the best value for our limited NHS budget,” said Dr Graham Jackson, co-chair of the NHSCC in a statement issued today.

The review into prescriptions was announced after the NHSCC identified £400m worth of potential spending cuts on a variety of drugs including painkillers like Co-proxamol and Doxazosin, a pill to treat high blood pressure.

In total, NHS England has highlighted 10 initial prescriptions considered “low priority” when it comes to funding.

The first category includes omega-3 fatty acids and three other products regarded as clinically ineffective, while the second category features four clinically effective but not cost-efficient products including Fentanyl, which is used in palliative care. The third and final category represents clinically effective but non-essential NHS provisions such as travel vaccines.

Tadalafil, the Viagra alternative, and gluten-free food, essential for those with Coeliac disease, the lifelong autoimmune condition, are among the 10 proposed prescription cuts with total expected savings of up to £128m a year.

In defence of the decision to stop prescribing gluten-free foods, documents submitted to NHS England obtained by the BBC cite the choice on offer across UK supermarkets and health food shops for people with allergies.

Suncream, cough remedies, heartburn relief, and indigestion tablets may be added to the list after the initial roll-out is complete, according to the NHSCC.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attacked the prescription cuts, which he said will force patients to “go without the medicine they need”.

Tory cuts have gone too far. Labour will re-nationalise our NHS so patients do not go without the medicine they need https://t.co/gwQz9s43Jj — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) 28 March 2017

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, echoed Corbyn’s concerns, warning that the move could alienate the vulnerable.

“Imposing blanket policies on GPs, that don’t take into account demographic differences across the country, or allowing flexibility for a patient’s individual circumstances, risks alienating the most vulnerable in society – and we will be seeking assurances from NHS England that this won’t be the case.”

However, Julie Wood, the NHSCC chief executive responded to criticism, telling Verdict that the plans do not represent a blanket ban.