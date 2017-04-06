GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the retail industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Unilever wants to sell its margarine business.

Though this part of its business is valued as high as $6bn, Unilever’s margarine brands Flora and Stork have only achieved very slow growth within an industry that is struggling due to shifting eating habits.

People are eating on the go more often and for those who prepare meals health is becoming increasingly important, meaning they want to cut full fat spreads out of their diet.

This news was expected, as Unilever directors recognised the need to assure shareholders the company will cut costs and raise profit margins in the wake of the failed takeover bid by Kraft Heinz.

What is surprising is the length the company will go to do this; chief exec Paul Polman suggesting for example that the company will consider ending its dual listed status as an Anglo-Dutch company, appeasing some shareholders who feel the system brings increased costs due to two separate corporate structures.

This raises another question — will Unilever consider divesting itself of more of it’s diverse range of business sectors in order to raise profitability?

There have been suggestions it may even rid itself of its entire food portfolio, but when brands such as Wall’s continuing to see strong growth, and having been a major part of the business for almost a hundred years, this seems unlikely.

It makes sense for Unilever to instead prune smaller, slower growing brands in order to streamline its operations.