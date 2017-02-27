Billy is the editor of Verdict

Moonlight has snatched the Oscar for best picture from La La Land — but only after it was announced La La Land had won.

Scroll down for a full list of winners and nominees

The actress Faye Dunaway was presenting the award and initially announced La La Land had won — Dunaway’s co-presenter the film maker and actor Warren Beatty said “Emma Stone, La La Land” had been written in the envelope he was given.

Beatty was clearly confused on stage when he opened the envelope, looking for a second card inside before showing it to Dunaway.

Watch moment Warren Beatty appears to take a second look inside envelope for Best Picture. #Oscars https://t.co/okqF3W9eBX pic.twitter.com/WtTf20ot4V — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017



La La Land and Moonlight were leading the field for best picture going into the night.

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins said: “I don’t think my life could be changed any more dramatically than it has in the last 20 or 30 minutes.”

His coming-of-age film about a young gay black man also won adapted screenplay and best supporting actor.

The team from La La Land were in the middle of their acceptance speeches when the mistake was discovered.

Here’s the full list of winners and nominees

Best picture

‘Arrival’

‘Fences’

‘Hacksaw Ridge’

‘Hell or High Water’

‘Hidden Figures’

‘La La Land’

‘Lion’

‘Manchester by the Sea’

WINNER ‘Moonlight’

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (‘Arrival’)

Mel Gibson (‘Hacksaw Ridge’)

WINNER Damien Chazelle (‘La La Land’)

Kenneth Lonergan (‘Manchester by the Sea’)

Barry Jenkins (‘Moonlight’)

Best actor

WINNER Casey Affleck (‘Manchester by the Sea’)

Andrew Garfield (‘Hacksaw Ridge’)

Ryan Gosling (‘La La Land’)

Viggo Mortensen (‘Captain Fantastic’)

Denzel Washington (‘Fences’)

Best actress

WINNER Emma Stone (‘La La Land’)

Meryl Streep (‘Florence Foster Jenkins’)

Ruth Negga (‘Loving’)

Isabelle Huppert (‘Elle’)

Natalie Portman (‘Jackie’)

Best supporting actor

WINNER Mahershala Ali (‘Moonlight’)

Dev Patel (‘Lion’)

Micheal Shannon (‘Nocturnal Animals’)

Jeff Bridges (‘Hell or High Water’)

Lucas Hedges (‘Manchester by the Sea’)

Best supporting actress

WINNER Viola Davis (‘Fences’)

Naomie Harris (‘Moonlight’)

Nicole Kidman (‘Lion’)

Octavia Spencer (‘Hidden Figures’)

Michelle Williams (‘Manchester by the Sea’)

Writing – adapted screenplay

‘Arrival’

‘Fences’

‘Hidden Figures’

‘Lion’

WINNER ‘Moonlight’

Writing – original screenplay

‘Hell or High Water’

‘La La Land’

‘The Lobster’

WINNER ‘Manchester by the Sea’

’20th Century Women’

Animated feature film

‘Kubo and the Two Strings’

‘Moana’

‘My Life as a Zucchini’

‘The Red Turtle’

WINNER ‘Zootopia’

Cinematography

‘Arrival’

WINNER ‘La La Land’

‘Moonlight’

‘Silence’

‘Lion’

Costume design

‘Allied’

WINNER ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

‘Florence Foster Jenkins’

‘Jackie’

‘La La Land’

Documentary feature

’13th’

‘Fire At Sea’

‘I Am Not Your Negro’

‘Life, Animated’

WINNER ‘OJ: Made in America’

Documentary short

‘Extremis’

‘4.1 Miles’

‘Joe’s Violin’

‘Watani: My Homeland’

WINNER ‘The White Helmets’

Film editing

‘Arrival’

WINNER ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

‘Hell or High Water’

‘La La Land’

‘Moonlight’

Foreign language film

‘Land of Mine’

‘A Man Called Ove’

WINNER ‘The Salesman’

‘Tanna’

‘Toni Erdmann’

Make up and hairstyling

‘A Man Called Ove’

‘Star Trek Beyond’

WINNER ‘Suicide Squad’

Music – original score

‘Jackie’

WINNER ‘La La Land’

‘Lion’

‘Moonlight’

‘Passengers’

Music – original song

‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ from ‘La La Land’

‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ from ‘Trolls’

WINNER ‘City of Stars’ from ‘La La Land’

‘The Empty Chair’ from ‘Jim: The James Foley Story’

‘How Far I’ll Go’ from ‘Moana’

Production design

‘Arrival’

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

‘Hail, Caesar!’

WINNER ‘La La Land’

‘Passengers’

Short film – animated

‘Blind Vaysha’

‘Borrowed Time’

‘Pear Cider and Cigarettes’

‘Pearl’

WINNER ‘Piper’

Short film – live action

‘Ennemis Intérieurs’



‘La Femme et la TGV’

‘Silent Nights’

WINNER ‘Sing’

‘Timecode’

Sound editing

WINNER ‘Arrival’

‘Deepwater Horizon’

‘Hacksaw Ridge’

‘La La Land’

‘Sully’

Sound mixing

‘Arrival’

WINNER ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

‘La La Land’

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

’13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’

Visual effects

‘Deepwater Horison’

‘Doctor Strange’

WINNER ‘The Jungle Book’

‘Kubo and the Two Strings’

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’