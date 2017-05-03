GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Household appliances are being revolutionised by technology, shortening the time spent on chores and young people are already on board.

These smart appliances range from smart washing machines, cookers, fridges, and even vacuum cleaners and they all play into the desire to make life easier.

Millennials — loosely defined as those aged 18 to 34 years old — are most likely to own smartphones and be interested in smart appliances and smart homes according to the latest GlobalData research.

Despite disappointing sales of many smart home devices, 73 percent of millennials find the concept of controlling home appliances using their smartphones appealing or very appealing, sixteen percentage points higher than the oldest consumers (over-55s).