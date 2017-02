GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the finance industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Want to increase your chances of being rich? Maybe you should consider moving to one of these countries.

Switzerland, the US, Hong Kong (we’re counting it as a country, OK?), Japan, and Belgium have topped the list of places that have the most affluent people as a percentage of their general population, according to GlobalData research.

Perhaps not a surprise with the average wealth per adult in Switzerland increasing by 142 percent since 2000, compared to just 67 percent globally.