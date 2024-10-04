Glp-1 Ra Drugs Are Prescribed As Treatments For Patients With Type 2 Diabetes, Or Obesity. Credit: Ucg / Getty.

A rapid growth in demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists (RAs) medications has increased scrutiny around the relationship between patient-led recommendations – shared via ‘success stories’ on social media – and public health (both physical and mental).

Concerns about misuse of the drugs, which are prescribed for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, have led to calls for greater moderation of medical and weight-loss content, as well as stricter advertising standards online.

Already, worries around the recommendation of potentially harmful weight loss content to vulnerable young people have prompted some change. Most recently, this has included a policy shift by YouTube, which will adapt its algorithm to prevent the recommendation of content idealising specific fitness levels, physical features and body weights to children aged between 13 and 17.

However, critics feel that GLP-1 RA drugs are becoming ‘glamorised’ by celebrities and influencers, including famous faces such as Elon Musk and Oprah Winfrey. Detractors argue that these figures neglect to explain the risks inherent to improper drug use, resulting in a culture that normalises unnecessary medication. This presents a twofold risk: firstly to the physical and mental health of those who do not need the drugs, and secondly (in the form of supply shortages) for those who do.

Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022 How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The rise of GLP-1 RAs

GLP-1 RAs mimic the action of the GLP-1 hormone, assisting in insulin production and suppressing appetite. Currently, they are produced by two major companies: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. The former produces semaglutide, sold as Ozempic for type 2 diabetes patients, and Wegovy for treating obesity. Eli Lilly’s drug tirzepatide, is sold to type 2 diabetics as Mounjaro, and marketed as Zepbound for treating obesity.

“GLP-1 RAs are a drug class targeting the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1 receptor) in the body,” explains GlobalData pharmaceutical analyst Costanza Alciati. “This receptor is present in multiple tissues, hence the many effects of these drugs.”

“GLP-1 RAs are currently approved and on the market for type 2 diabetes and obesity patients, as the main effects of the drugs are improving metabolic markers (e.g. reducing HbA1c levels, and improving insulin sensitivity) and causing weight loss (through targeting insulin resistance, but also the brain receptors, exerting an anorectic effect).”

However, the rise has also prompted a wave of social media content recommending (directly or through personal ‘transformations’) GLP-1 RAs for cosmetic weight loss. Famously, members of the Osbourne family have used the drugs, despite having no known diabetes or obesity diagnoses.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any juicier! Today's Osbournes podcast episode drops with Kelly addressing the Ozempic controversy head-on.

Tune in for the latest dose of drama! New Ep. OUT NOW Youtube, Rumble or wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/DZdne1w6ZD — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 26, 2024

In June, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) warned against this, as supplies of GLP-1 RAs ran low, leaving those in need of medication at risk. In a statement, it said: “The use of GLP-1 receptor agonists for cosmetic weight loss in people without obesity or people with overweight who do not have weight-related health problems has been mentioned frequently in news outlets and social media and is worsening existing shortages.

“The continued high demand for these medicines has also attracted criminal activity, increasing the risk of falsified products entering the market with serious consequences for public health.”

Online: Pandora’s box

Concerns about who is accessing this medication – and why – have become entangled in the debate around appropriate content moderation, and the material pushed by engagement-seeking algorithms.

YouTube recently announced that its algorithm would no longer recommend content relating to body image to children between 13 and 17. While this material will still be available to younger viewers, it won’t be suggested based on other recently viewed material.

In January, Meta (which owns Instagram and Facebook) updated its apps to hide search results relating eating disorders, as well as to suicide and self-harm. Instead, the apps now present a ‘help is available’ page, including a list of helplines and ‘suggestions from professionals outside of Meta’.

However, there are still calls for tighter moderation, and there is disparity among platforms. Meta and YouTube’s moves stand in stark contrast to recent complaints around other platforms, including X – previously known as Twitter – which has come under criticism for its lack of moderation. In December 2023, the European Commission opened formal proceedings against X to establish whether it had breached the Digital Services Act (DSA) in regard to risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers.

Considering the impact of the online world on the mental health of young people, Olly Parker, head of external affairs at charity YoungMinds, says: “Record numbers of young people are being referred for help with their mental health and the online world is one of the big drivers. This is compounded by inequality, poverty, discrimination, insecure housing and an uncertain future. Add on intense academic pressure and it’s no wonder so many are struggling.”

He continues: “Algorithms make it harder to take breaks from social media and serve content many find harmful. Many young people have told us they are routinely shown distressing content online that they didn’t ask for. They feel trapped and unable to leave social media sites and some say they spend more time than they would like to online.”

The relationship between social media and users’ relationship with body image, has been well documented, but is complex and varied. According to some scholarship, social media content has the potential to improve body perception (posts connected to the recent body positivity movement being an example of this), although it can also enforce the status quo.

Some studies have suggested little correlation between the rise of social media and body image issues, demonstrating instead that these concerns have long existed outside of digital spaces. A twelve-year study started in 2002, which took place across 33 countries in Europe and North America, found that 10 out of 33 countries saw a small increase in boys perceiving their body as “too fat” while no change was found over time for girls. This study coincided with the rise of social media platforms, but according to Catharina Wold Robson, honorary visiting fellow at department of sociology at the University of York, it demonstrates that “although the literature tells us that ‘certain social media use seems to be bad for body perception’ trend studies (over time) do not find that body image was worse in the years that social media became mainstream.”

However, there is evidence that social media has powerful potential to exacerbate body image issues, even if it is not the sole cause. Expanding her point, Robson tells Pharmaceutical Technology that: “Certain behaviours, such as using visual platforms have been found to be more detrimental to body perception than text-based platforms, and that upward comparison (i.e. comparing oneself with someone you perceive as ‘better off’ rather than ‘worse off’ or ‘similar’) on social media can be detrimental to body perception.”

While she notes holes in the final argument, she points to research by Pedalino and Camerini, which identifies that the passive use social media can have negative impact on body perception. For those already struggling, algorithm programming can quickly create an echo chamber and leave vulnerable users exposed to content that reinforces negative messages. This includes being recommended semaglutide and tirzepatide to lose weight.

The risk of patient-led recommendations

The increasing uptake of GLP-1 RAs (including by celebrities and influencers) has been reflected in content posted on social media platforms, and ‘success stories’ or ‘journeys’ have garnered interest and followers.

As a result, conversations about the drugs have exploded on all major platforms. In most cases, content creators are looking to share their own legitimate experiences using semaglutide or tirzepatide in managing type 2 diabetes, or in achieving necessary weight loss. However, a rise in demand has fed fears that misinformation and the popularisation of these medications by famous faces is increasing the cosmetic use of the drugs.

For vulnerable social media users, there is a risk that this content (sometimes posted by paid advertisers) might be recommending unnecessary and dangerous medication for which they mistakenly feel the need.

Advertising any medication raises questions, particularly on platforms usually used to advertise consumer goods. Semaglutide and tirzepatide are being marketed alongside hair and beauty products, clothes, food and drink and other everyday items.

In Europe, there is a ban on direct-to-consumer advertising (DCTA) of drugs to avoid this problem, but the US has no such law in place, and GLP-1 RAs are widely available through private healthcare providers who advertise on social media platforms.

Expanding on this concern, Alciati notes that a lack of proper regulation around content advertised and sold on social media means the wrong people could be accessing the medication.

“On social media, there are a lot of programmes that couple the weight loss drug with lifestyle changes and include shipping the drug at the patient’s home,” she says. “Such programmes could be useful to reach patients and increase awareness regarding the drug, but I think most of these don’t check whether the patient really has diabetes or is actually obese, which is a problem because it means we are still giving drugs to people who don’t really need them.”

There is also a second risk: shortages. GLP-1RAs are, in Alciati’s words, “extraordinary drugs” for those who need them. However, with supply unable to match demand, there have been instances of diabetics struggling to obtain necessary treatment, leaving them at risk of hyperglycaemia.

Doctors have raised concerns about the shortages, which were first identified in 2022. The EMA responded, saying: “Use outside its authorised use, such as for weight management in people who do not have diabetes, is considered off-label and affects the availability of the medicine to treat patients with type 2 diabetes.”