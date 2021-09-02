Accenture was the top IT vendor for the Enel, securing 13 contracts worth $177.77m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 69 vendors, HP stood in the second position with 10 IT contracts worth $109.16m, followed by SAP with four contracts valued at $83.35m, Infocert with one contract worth $56m, Oracle with three contracts worth $50.78m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Enel, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Infocert and SAP)

Application integration (by Italtel Group)

Application maintenance & support (by Accenture, Infocert and SAP)

Application management (by Accenture, Infocert and SAP)

Communication services (by Italtel Group)

Conferencing services (by Italtel Group)

Deployment and support services (by Italtel Group)

Enterprise fixed line services (by Italtel Group)

Enterprise fixed voice (by Italtel Group)

Enterprise mobility (by Italtel Group)

Infrastructure management (by Italtel Group)

Managed print services (MPS) (by HP)

Mobile data (by Italtel Group)

Mobile voice (by Italtel Group)

Network integration (by Italtel Group)

Systems integration (by Italtel Group)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Enel, Accenture topped the table with 13 contracts, followed by HP with 10 contracts, Capgemini with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 69.57%, of the overall contracts for the Enel, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (20.29%), BPO (7.25%), consulting (1.45%), systems integration (1.45%).

In terms of types of contracts, 84.62% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 11.54% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 2.56% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 88% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 10% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 50% were based in the Mexico, Canada, US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Enel expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with Exprivia is expected to end on 22 July 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Enel as of August 2021 include:

Infocert’s three-year contract worth $56m. The fixed price contract has started on 09 July 2014 and is expected to be closed by 08 July 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $19m.

HP’s five-year contract worth $49m. Announced on 11 June 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 10 June 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

Methodology:

