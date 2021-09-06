Accenture was the top IT vendor for the National Health Service, securing four contracts worth $3.68bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 36 vendors, BT Group stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $1.78bn, followed by Capita with five contracts valued at $180.60m, Allied Electronics with one contract worth $150m, Computer Sciences Corporation with one contract worth $108m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of National Health Service, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Accenture and Capita)

Application hosting (by Capita)

Application integration (by Allied Electronics)

Application maintenance & support (by Accenture and Allied Electronics)

Application management (by Accenture)

Communication services (by BT Group)

Network consulting (by BT Group)

Network integration (by BT Group)

Network management (by BT Group)

Systems integration (by Allied Electronics)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the National Health Service, Capita topped the table with five contracts, followed by BT Group with four contracts, Accenture with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 36.11%, of the overall contracts for the National Health Service, followed by application outsourcing (30.56%), BPO (19.44%), systems integration (11.11%), consulting (2.78%).

In terms of types of contracts, 89.74% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 7.69% accounted for Application outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 2.56% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 92% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the National Health Service expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The 10-years, fixed price contract worth $44m with Capita is expected to end on 01 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Redcentric’s four-year, fixed price contract worth $10m is slated to expire on 26 April 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by National Health Service in the last twelve months include:

fixed price contract worth $0m with Ernst & Young Global was announced on 23 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

contract worth $0m with Mastek. The fixed price contract was announced on 23 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by National Health Service as of August 2021 include:

Accenture’s 10-year contract worth $1901m. The fixed price contract has started on 08 January 2004 and is expected to be closed by 07 January 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $190m.

BT Group’s 10-year contract worth $1724m. Announced on 08 December 2003, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 08 December 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $172m.

