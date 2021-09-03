Accenture was the top IT vendor for the Unilever NV, securing four contracts worth $1.82bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 34 vendors, HP stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $705m, followed by International Business Machines with five contracts valued at $567.50m, BT Group with three contracts worth $389.70m, Unisys with one contract worth $200m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Unilever NV, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Accenture)

Application hosting (by HP)

Application maintenance & support (by Accenture)

Application management (by Accenture)

BPO (by Accenture and International Business Machines)

Business continuity/disaster recovery (by HP)

Data centre services (by HP)

Finance & accounting BPO (by International Business Machines)

Hardware integration (by HP)

HR BPO (by Accenture)

Infrastructure management (by HP)

IT security services (by HP)

Server management (by HP)

Storage services (by HP)

Systems integration (by HP)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Unilever NV, International Business Machines topped the table with five contracts, followed by Accenture with four contracts, Capgemini with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 44.12%, of the overall contracts for the Unilever NV, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (29.41%), systems integration (17.65%), application outsourcing (8.82%).

In terms of types of contracts, 68.57% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 25.71% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 2.86% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 97% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 45% were based in the Mexico, Canada, US.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Unilever NV in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $7m with Google was announced on 22 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

The three-year, contract worth $2m with NIIT. The fixed price contract was announced on 16 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Unilever NV as of August 2021 include:

Accenture’s seven-year contract worth $910m. The fixed price contract has started on 06 July 2006 and is expected to be closed by 06 July 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $130m.

HP’s seven-year contract worth $675m. Announced on 13 February 2008, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 13 February 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $96m.

Methodology:

