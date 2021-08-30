Accenture was the top IT vendor for the US Defense Logistics Agency, securing five contracts worth $577.50m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 84 vendors, Science Applications International stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $406m, followed by SupplyCore with one contract valued at $157.50m, CACI International with three contracts worth $109.60m, Serco Group with one contract worth $101m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Defense Logistics Agency, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Accenture)

Application integration (by Accenture)

Application maintenance & support (by Accenture)

Application management (by Accenture)

BPO (by Science Applications International and SupplyCore)

Procurement BPO (by Science Applications International)

Systems integration (by Accenture)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Science Applications International and SupplyCore)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Defense Logistics Agency, Amyx topped the table with nine contracts, followed by Technatomy with eight contracts, 22nd Century Technologies with five contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 53.57%, of the overall contracts for the US Defense Logistics Agency, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (17.86%), BPO (13.10%), systems integration (9.52%), consulting (5.95%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.62% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.38% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. .

As of July 2021, 89% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 9% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Defense Logistics Agency expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $101m with Serco Group is expected to end on 11 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $20m.

22nd Century Technologie’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $14m is slated to expire on 01 February 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Defense Logistics Agency in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $10m with Leidos Holdings was announced on 28 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

The three-year, contract worth $4m with 22nd Century Technologies. The fixed price contract was announced on 02 April 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Defense Logistics Agency as of July 2021 include:

Accenture’s 10-year contract worth $252m. The fixed price contract has started on 05 April 2007 and is expected to be closed by 05 April 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $25m.

Science Applications International’s eight-year contract worth $241m. Announced on 16 August 2010, the idiq contract is due to expire on 16 August 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $30m.

Methodology:

