Accenture was the top IT vendor for the US Department of Education, securing two contracts worth $1.16bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 48 vendors, Maximus stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $848.40m, followed by Dell Technologies with three contracts valued at $600m, Accenture with one contract worth $577m, HP with one contract worth $225m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Department of Education, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Accenture)

Application hosting (by Accenture)

Application integration (by Accenture)

Application maintenance & support (by Accenture, HP and Maximus)

Application management (by Accenture, Dell Technologies, HP and Maximus)

BPO (by Maximus)

Business continuity/disaster recovery (by Dell Technologies)

Communication services (by Dell Technologies)

CRM BPO (by Maximus)

Data centre services (by HP)

Desktop support & management services (by Dell Technologies)

Infrastructure management (by Dell Technologies and HP)

Network management (by Dell Technologies)

Server management (by HP)

Systems integration (by Accenture)

Web application development/maintenance (by Accenture)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Department of Education, TISTA Science and Technology topped the table with four contracts, followed by COLLABRALINK TECHNOLOGIES with four contracts, Dell Technologies with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 62.50%, of the overall contracts for the US Department of Education, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (18.75%), consulting (12.50%), BPO (4.17%), systems integration (2.08%).

In terms of types of contracts, 91.67% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 6.25% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Add-on contracts accounted for 2.08% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 81% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 16% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Department of Education expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, idiq contract worth $10m with TISTA Science and Technology is expected to end on 25 July 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Tantus Technologie’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $4m is slated to expire on 12 October 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Department of Education as of August 2021 include:

Accenture’s 10-year contract worth $966m. The fixed price contract has started on 16 April 2015 and is expected to be closed by 15 April 2025. The annual value of the contract stands at $97m.

Maximu’s 10-year contract worth $848m. Announced on 30 September 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 December 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $83m.

Methodology:

