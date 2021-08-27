Accenture was the top IT vendor for the US Department of Homeland Security, securing six contracts worth $7.45bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 315 vendors, ManTech International stood in the second position with 10 IT contracts worth $1.59bn, followed by Unisys with three contracts valued at $1.52bn, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding with 14 contracts worth $1.27bn, Northrop Grumman with three contracts worth $1.20bn.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Department of Homeland Security, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by AMBIT GROUP)

Application integration (by AMBIT GROUP)

Application maintenance & support (by AMBIT GROUP)

Application management (by AMBIT GROUP)

BPO (by OBXtek)

Communication services (by RIVADA PORT GRAHAM SOLUTIONS and WidePoint)

IT consulting (by BAE Systems)

Systems integration (by AMBIT GROUP)

Vertical-specific BPO (by OBXtek)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Department of Homeland Security, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding topped the table with 14 contracts, followed by ManTech International with 10 contracts, Science Applications International with seven contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 45.40%, of the overall contracts for the US Department of Homeland Security, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (33.33%), consulting (10.48%), systems integration (5.40%), BPO (5.40%).

In terms of types of contracts, 95.30% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.82% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 1.25% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 83% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 14% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Department of Homeland Security expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $290m with Accenture is expected to end on 21 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $58m.

ManTech International’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $229m is slated to expire on 26 April 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $46m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Department of Homeland Security in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $450m with CACI International was announced on 15 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $90m.

The five-year, contract worth $273m with ManTech International. The fixed price contract was announced on 03 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $55m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Department of Homeland Security as of July 2021 include:

Accenture’s 10-year contract worth $7000m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 June 2004 and is expected to be closed by 31 May 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $700m.

Northrop Grumman’s seven-year contract worth $1100m. Announced on 21 March 2011, the idiq contract is due to expire on 21 March 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $157m.

Methodology:

