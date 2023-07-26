Accton Technology. has filed a patent for a wireless communication device with an electromagnetic lens assembly. The device includes a casing with a wireless signal penetrating area, an antenna, and a lens barrel with a lens. The lens concentrates electromagnetic waves and has an incident surface and an emission surface. The patent claims specific ratios for the radius of the projection circle, the curvature radius, and the distance between the incident surface and the antenna. GlobalData’s report on Accton Technology gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Accton Technology, V2V communication antennas was a key innovation area identified from patents. Accton Technology's grant share as of June 2023 was 74%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Wireless communication device with electromagnetic lens for signal concentration

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Accton Technology Corp

A recently filed patent (Publication Number: US20230187842A1) describes a wireless communication device with an electromagnetic lens assembly. The device includes a casing with a wireless signal penetrating area and an antenna that sends a wireless signal through this area. The electromagnetic lens assembly consists of a lens barrel and a lens. The lens barrel has a first end closer to the wireless signal penetrating area and a second end opposite to the first end. The lens is placed inside the lens barrel and is designed to concentrate an electromagnetic wave. It has an incident surface, which is a flat surface facing the first end, and an emission surface, which is a convex surface. The emission surface has a curvature that is not equal to 0 from one perspective and a curvature of 0 from another perspective. The lens satisfies specific ratios related to the radius of projection, curvature radius, and distance between the incident surface and the antenna.



The patent also describes the construction of the lens barrel and protective cover. The lens barrel has an inner wall with a shoulder portion, against which the lens's flange portion abuts. The lens barrel consists of a tube body and a protective cover, with the tube body having the first end and the shoulder portion. The protective cover is engaged with the tube body and has an abutting portion that abuts against another side of the lens's flange portion. The flange portion of the lens has notches, and the inner wall of the tube body has positioning ribs that restrict the lens from rotating. The protective cover also has positioning ribs that enter between the first positioning ribs and abut against them. The tube body's inner wall has supporting ribs constituting the shoulder portion, while the protective cover has abutting ribs constituting the abutting portion.



Additionally, the patent mentions that the lens barrel's second end is an open end, with the lens located between the first and second ends. The emission surface of the lens faces the second end, and an anti-ultraviolet coating is provided on the emission surface.



In summary, the patent describes a wireless communication device with an electromagnetic lens assembly that concentrates an electromagnetic wave. The lens barrel and protective cover are designed to securely hold the lens in place, and the device includes an anti-ultraviolet coating on the lens. The specific ratios and construction details mentioned in the patent aim to optimize the performance of the wireless communication device.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Accton Technology, buy the report here.