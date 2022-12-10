The global technology industry experienced an 11% drop in new job postings related to artificial intelligence in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to an 11% decrease in the previous quarter and a 1% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 24% share of the global technology industry’s artificial intelligence-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 14% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive artificial intelligence-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 24%, emerged as the top artificial intelligence-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 14% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Information Systems Managers came in second with a share of 5% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 28% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent artificial intelligence roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 4% share in Q3 2022, Data Scientists with a 3% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 27% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Micron Technology , Amazon Web Services , Microsoft and Accenture . Together they accounted for a combined share of 27% of all artificial intelligence-related active jobs in the technology industry.

Micron Technology posted 5,340 artificial intelligence-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Amazon Web Services 3,141 jobs, Microsoft 1,701 jobs, and Accenture 1,646 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 50% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of artificial intelligence-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 50% followed by India (12%) and Canada (4%). The share represented by the US was 4% lower than the 55% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.