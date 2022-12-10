The global technology industry experienced an 11% drop in new job postings related to artificial intelligence in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to an 11% decrease in the previous quarter and a 1% increase versus Q3 2021.
Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 24% share of the global technology industry’s artificial intelligence-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 14% over the prior quarter.
Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 24%, emerged as the top artificial intelligence-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 14% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Information Systems Managers came in second with a share of 5% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 28% over the previous quarter.
The other prominent artificial intelligence roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 4% share in Q3 2022, Data Scientists with a 3% share of new job postings.
The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Micron Technology , Amazon Web Services , Microsoft and Accenture . Together they accounted for a combined share of 27% of all artificial intelligence-related active jobs in the technology industry.
Micron Technology posted 5,340 artificial intelligence-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Amazon Web Services 3,141 jobs, Microsoft 1,701 jobs, and Accenture 1,646 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.
The largest share of artificial intelligence-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 50% followed by India (12%) and Canada (4%). The share represented by the US was 4% lower than the 55% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.