A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11676107B1) describes a system and method for facilitating interaction with a collaboration environment based on the assignment of project-level roles. The system includes one or more physical processors configured to manage environment state information, which maintains a collaboration environment. This environment allows users to interact with the collaboration environment through remotely located client computing platforms connected to a server via the internet.



The system obtains role information that specifies the roles of users within work units and projects. These roles convey the expected contribution of users in completing and supporting the work units and projects. The roles within work units and projects are specified separately, allowing users to have different roles within different units of work and projects simultaneously.



Based on the role information, the system updates the environment state information, including work unit records and project records. The work unit records contain values for work unit parameters associated with units of work managed within the collaboration environment, while the project records contain values for project parameters associated with projects managed within the environment. The system generates a user interface for the collaboration environment based on the updated environment state information.



The user interface is then communicated to the remotely located client computing platforms, enabling users to access work unit records and project records based on their assigned roles. The system enables or disables sets of features related to accessing these records within the user interface, depending on the roles of the users. For example, users with specific roles may have access to features such as specifying completion status, communicating with other users, generating meetings, or editing projects and work units.



The method described in the patent involves similar steps, including managing environment state information, obtaining role information, updating the environment state information, generating a user interface, and enabling or disabling sets of features based on user roles.



Overall, this patent presents a system and method that allow for efficient collaboration within a digital environment by assigning project-level roles and providing access to specific features based on these roles. This can enhance productivity and streamline communication and coordination among users working on different projects within the collaboration environment.

