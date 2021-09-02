ASG Group was the top IT vendor for the Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, securing one contract worth $37.70m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 70 vendors, NEC stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $6m, followed by Microsoft with four contracts valued at $1.88m, TechnologyOne with three contracts worth $1.15m, Razor IT Systems with four contracts worth $0.87m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by Microsoft)

Application maintenance & support (by Microsoft, ServiceNow and TechnologyOne)

Application management (by NEC)

Communication services (by ASG Group)

Data centre services (by NEC)

Desktop support & management services (by ASG Group and NEC)

Infrastructure management (by ASG Group and NEC)

Network management (by ASG Group and NEC)

Server management (by ASG Group)

Systems integration (by Microsoft)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Microsoft topped the table with four contracts, followed by Hays with four contracts, DXC Technology with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 70%, of the overall contracts for the Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, followed by application outsourcing (17.14%), consulting (5.71%), infrastructure outsourcing (5.71%), systems integration (1.43%).

In terms of types of contracts, 94.52% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 4.11% accounted for Application outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 1.37% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 95% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 4% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 98.41% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with TechnologyOne is expected to end on 13 August 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

at3am IT’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m is slated to expire on 11 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m with Microsoft was announced on 10 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

The one-year, contract worth $0m with at3am IT. The fixed price contract was announced on 22 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet as of August 2021 include:

ASG Group’s nine-year contract worth $38m. The fixed price contract has started on 31 March 2010 and is expected to be closed by 30 March 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

NEC’s three-year contract worth $6m. Announced on 01 April 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 31 March 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

