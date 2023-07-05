GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Aspen, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Aspen’s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Aspen offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Aspen, a leading industrial software company, has committed to driving meaningful emissions reduction in its operations and accelerating the transition to a zero-emissions future. The company's software helps protect natural habitats by avoiding environmental incidents and reducing emissions, while also enabling asset-intensive industries to simulate, monitor, optimize, and report emissions and improve energy efficiency. AspenTech is advancing solutions to address climate change, including carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), and tackling the challenge of plastic recycling. The company has set a goal to reduce its carbon footprint and is evaluating pathways to achieve net-zero emissions across its own operations.



AspenTech has measured its global greenhouse gas emissions and established a new leadership role responsible for developing clear and actionable plans to reduce emissions globally. The company is identifying and prioritizing emissions reduction initiatives and evaluating investments to reduce emissions. In 2021, the company reported Scope 1 emissions of 689 tonnes CO2e and Scope 2 emissions of 7,064 tonnes CO2e. Procured goods and services, business travel, and employee commuting are the greatest contributors to AspenTech's Scope 3 emissions, while Scope 1 and 2 emissions predominantly result from the use of natural gas and electricity in its office workplaces.



AspenTech is partnering with industry leaders to accelerate the deployment of technology and scale it economically. The company has partnered with Emerson to create joint sustainability solutions for emissions management, energy efficiency, bio-feedstocks, hydrogen, and CCUS. AspenTech is also partnering with Aramco to provide a unique modeling and optimization solution for CCU. The company's software addresses the complexity of managing renewable and distributed energy resources, along with meeting new demands for electricity in homes, business, and industry.



In conclusion, AspenTech continually works to develop new technologies and solutions that address global challenges, including climate change, environmental degradation, and more. The company has developed more than 100 sustainability models based on existing capabilities in its products to help customers accelerate progress towards their net-zero goals.