AT&T has filed a patent for a cloud gateway outage risk detector. The system collects user session data and evaluates it to determine baseline and run-time outage risk criteria for the cloud gateway. It then compares the run-time criteria to an outage risk threshold to assess the risk of an outage. GlobalData's report on AT&T gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on AT&T, 3D memory devices was a key innovation area identified from patents. AT&T's grant share as of June 2023 was 77%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Cloud gateway outage risk detection and evaluation system

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: AT&T Inc

A recently filed patent (Publication Number: US20230208728A1) describes a method and system for detecting outage risks in a cloud gateway. The method involves receiving user session data, which includes both active user session data and historical user session data conducted through the cloud gateway. The cloud gateway outage risk detector then determines baseline outage risk criteria based on the historical user session data and run-time outage risk criteria based on the active user session data. An outage risk threshold is also determined, and the detector checks whether the run-time outage risk criteria meet or exceed the threshold.



If the run-time outage risk criteria meet or exceed the threshold, the cloud gateway outage risk detector generates an outage risk alert for the cloud gateway. This alert can be sent to an external entity, such as a network operations center, for further action. The method also allows for the input of a model structure and a key model parameter, which are used to calculate the baseline and run-time risk criteria, as well as the outage risk threshold.



Additionally, the cloud gateway outage risk detector can build a health profile of the cloud gateway. This profile defines a normal condition and an outage risk condition, providing a comprehensive understanding of the gateway's performance and potential risks.



The patent also describes a cloud gateway outage risk detector system, which includes a processor and memory with instructions for performing the aforementioned operations. The system receives user session data, determines baseline and run-time outage risk criteria, calculates the outage risk threshold, and checks whether the run-time criteria meet or exceed the threshold. It can also generate an outage risk alert and send it to an external entity, as well as build a health profile of the cloud gateway.



In summary, the patent presents a method and system for detecting outage risks in a cloud gateway. By analyzing user session data and applying risk criteria algorithms, the system can identify potential outages and generate alerts to mitigate the impact. The ability to build a health profile further enhances the understanding of the gateway's performance and helps in proactive risk management.

