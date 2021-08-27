Atento was the top IT vendor for the Telefonica, securing two contracts worth $10.18bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 125 vendors, Capita stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $1.83bn, followed by Ezentis with 15 contracts valued at $886.28m, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 17 contracts worth $835.13m, International Business Machines with seven contracts worth $632.10m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Telefonica, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Application maintenance & support (by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Application management (by International Business Machines and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

BPO (by Atento, Capita, Genpact and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Business continuity/disaster recovery (by International Business Machines)

CRM BPO (by Atento)

Data centre services (by International Business Machines)

Finance & accounting BPO (by Genpact)

Infrastructure management (by International Business Machines)

IT asset management (by International Business Machines)

Systems integration (by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Capita and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Telefonica, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson topped the table with 17 contracts, followed by Ezentis with 15 contracts, Amdocs with nine contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 44%, of the overall contracts for the Telefonica, followed by systems integration (27.20%), application outsourcing (18.40%), BPO (9.60%), consulting (0.80%).

In terms of types of contracts, 76.09% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 10.87% accounted for Systems integration. New contracts accounted for 9.42% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 90% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 8% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 23.33% were based in the Mexico.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Telefonica expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The nine-year, fixed price contract worth $10150m with Atento is expected to end on 11 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1128m.

Ezenti’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $11m is slated to expire on 15 April 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Telefonica in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $50m with Ezentis was announced on 24 February 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

The three-year, contract worth $25m with Nokia Networks. The fixed price contract was announced on 11 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Telefonica as of July 2021 include:

Atento’s nine-year contract worth $10150m. The fixed price contract has started on 12 October 2012 and is expected to be closed by 11 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1128m.

Capita’s 10-year contract worth $1830m. Announced on 02 July 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 June 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $183m.

Methodology:

