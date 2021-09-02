Atos was the top IT vendor for the British Broadcasting, securing eight contracts worth $2.59bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 61 vendors, Siemens stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $2.27bn, followed by Capita with four contracts valued at $1.91bn, International Business Machines with two contracts worth $212.60m, Sopra Steria Group with three contracts worth $165.90m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of British Broadcasting, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Atos)

Application integration (by Capita)

Application maintenance & support (by Atos and Siemens)

Application management (by Atos, Capita and Siemens)

BPO (by Capita)

Communication services (by Capita)

CRM BPO (by Capita)

Data centre services (by Atos and Siemens)

Desktop support & management services (by Atos, Capita and Siemens)

Infrastructure management (by Atos, Capita and Siemens)

Network management (by Atos and Siemens)

Systems integration (by Capita)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the British Broadcasting, Atos topped the table with eight contracts, followed by Scisys UK Holding with five contracts, Capita with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 63.93%, of the overall contracts for the British Broadcasting, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (18.03%), BPO (9.84%), systems integration (6.56%), consulting (1.64%).

In terms of types of contracts, 85.71% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 6.35% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 3.17% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 96% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 3% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by British Broadcasting as of August 2021 include:

Siemen’s six-year contract worth $2265m. The fixed price contract has started on 31 March 2005 and is expected to be closed by 01 July 2011. The annual value of the contract stands at $362m.

Ato’s four-year contract worth $1359m. Announced on 04 July 2011, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 04 March 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $371m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.